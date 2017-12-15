Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Friday Dec 15 2017
By
AFP

No alien 'signals' from cigar-shaped asteroid: researchers

By
AFP

Friday Dec 15, 2017


No alien signals have been detected from an interstellar, cigar-shaped space rock discovered travelling through our Solar System in October, researchers listening for evidence of extraterrestrial technology said Thursday.

The object, dubbed Oumuamua, was spotted by several Earthly telescopes two months ago.

Given its weird trajectory, surprised researchers immediately concluded it was from beyond our planetary system -- the first interstellar object ever identified in our midst.

The rock is thought to be about 400 metres (1,300 feet) long, and thin -- only about 40 m wide, a never-before-seen shape for an asteroid.

After its discovery was announced last month, a project called Breakthrough Listen, dedicated to finding signs of extraterrestrial intelligence, said it would study the rock for artificial signals.

"No such signals have been detected" by its network of telescopes, the project said Thursday, adding: "the analysis is not yet complete".

Oumuamua is a Hawaiian name meaning "messenger" or "scout". This scout may have been travelling through space for hundreds of millions, even billions, of years.

Prior to its discovery, none of the 750,000-odd known asteroids and comets in the Solar System were thought to have originated elsewhere.

"Oumuamua is most likely an asteroid, ejected from its host star in some chaotic event billions of years ago, and finding its way to our Solar System by chance," Andrew Siemion of the University of California Berkeley told AFP. He heads the Breakthrough Listen laboratory.

According to NASA, the object is travelling at about 38.3 kilometres per second relative to the Sun. It is about 200 million kilometres (125 million miles) from Earth.

It passed Mars' orbit in November, and will pass by that of Jupiter in May next year, before exiting beyond Saturn's orbit in January 2019.

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook moves to make more video ad money

Facebook moves to make more video ad money

 Updated 7 hours ago
US regulators ditch net neutrality rules as legal battles loom

US regulators ditch net neutrality rules as legal battles loom

 Updated 9 hours ago
Two astronauts, cosmonaut return from five-month ISS mission

Two astronauts, cosmonaut return from five-month ISS mission

 Updated 11 hours ago
Artificial intelligence finds solar system with 8 planets like ours

Artificial intelligence finds solar system with 8 planets like ours

 Updated 13 hours ago
Denmark considers using cryptocurrencies for humanitarian aid

Denmark considers using cryptocurrencies for humanitarian aid

 Updated 20 hours ago
UN warns of surging e-waste, little recycling

UN warns of surging e-waste, little recycling

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan ranked ahead of India, Bangladesh in mobile internet speed

Pakistan ranked ahead of India, Bangladesh in mobile internet speed

 Updated 2 days ago
US says hacker to plead guilty for role in 2016 cyber attacks

US says hacker to plead guilty for role in 2016 cyber attacks

 Updated 2 days ago
Ticked off: Tiny ‘dracula’ with a taste for dino blood

Ticked off: Tiny ‘dracula’ with a taste for dino blood

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM