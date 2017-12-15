Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Friday Dec 15 2017
By
AFP

Facebook moves to make more video ad money

By
AFP

Friday Dec 15, 2017

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has referred to video as a major trend at the social network

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Thursday moved to bolster its appeal and money-making potential as an online platform for viewing video similar to YouTube.

The leading social network will next year test showing short ads before videos on a new 'Watch' section devoted to just that activity, according to a blog post by product manager director Maria Angelidou-Smith and product manager Abhishek Bapna.

"While pre-roll ads don't work well in News Feed, we think they will work well in Watch because it's a place where people visit and come back to with the intention to watch videos," they said in the post.

Pre-roll ads are commonly used to support online videos, but Facebook has long opted for 'ad breaks' during videos.

The social network also said it is updating its News Feed content ranking system to ramp up distribution of videos by popular publishers or other creators.

"With this update, we will show more videos in News Feed that people seek out or return to watch from the same publisher or creator week after week," said Bapna and Angelidou-Smith.

"Over time we expect more repeat viewing and engagement to happen in places like Watch."

Facebook will continue ad breaks in videos lasting at least three minutes but planned to delay showing ads for at least a minute.

It will also update ad breaks in live video, supporting them only on pages with more than 50,000 followers, according to the blog post.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has referred to video as a major trend at the social network, predicting it will dominate the platform in a few years.

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech:

US regulators ditch net neutrality rules as legal battles loom

US regulators ditch net neutrality rules as legal battles loom

 Updated 9 hours ago
Two astronauts, cosmonaut return from five-month ISS mission

Two astronauts, cosmonaut return from five-month ISS mission

 Updated 11 hours ago
No alien 'signals' from cigar-shaped asteroid: researchers

No alien 'signals' from cigar-shaped asteroid: researchers

 Updated 11 hours ago
Artificial intelligence finds solar system with 8 planets like ours

Artificial intelligence finds solar system with 8 planets like ours

 Updated 13 hours ago
Denmark considers using cryptocurrencies for humanitarian aid

Denmark considers using cryptocurrencies for humanitarian aid

 Updated 20 hours ago
UN warns of surging e-waste, little recycling

UN warns of surging e-waste, little recycling

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan ranked ahead of India, Bangladesh in mobile internet speed

Pakistan ranked ahead of India, Bangladesh in mobile internet speed

 Updated 2 days ago
US says hacker to plead guilty for role in 2016 cyber attacks

US says hacker to plead guilty for role in 2016 cyber attacks

 Updated 2 days ago
Ticked off: Tiny ‘dracula’ with a taste for dino blood

Ticked off: Tiny ‘dracula’ with a taste for dino blood

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM