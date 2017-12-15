Can't connect right now! retry
NAB deliberately failed to make its case before SC, says PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

Friday Dec 15, 2017

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry addressing the media outside the Supreme Court. Photo: Geo News 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the way the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented its appeal before the Supreme Court, "this was bound to happen".

He was referring to the apex court's dismissal of NAB's plea to reopen the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference against the Sharif family. The reference was struck down by the Lahore High Court. 

Imran submitted all documents before the Supreme Court. 

Addressing the media outside the Supreme Court, Chaudhry said they have serious reservations over the conduct of NAB's prosecution department in the case. 

Criticising the "non-serious attitude of NAB," Chaudhry said the "Supreme Court judges were not guided the right way. Basic documents of the case were not attached to the appeal". 

Supreme Court dismisses NAB's appeal to reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

Three-member SC bench was hearing NAB's appeal against LHC decision to quash investigation of case

He said the case involves loot of public funds, adding that it is a great disservice to the people if there is no probe into the matter. 

The PTI leader said if a PTI government is formed, they will take the matter to its logical conclusion. 

He added that the party will review the detailed order of the case once the detailed judgment is released. 

