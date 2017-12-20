Pakistani-origin student's Eton College scholarship dream comes true

LONDON: The son of a Pakistani migrant hailing from one of the metropolis' most deprived areas is to follow in the footsteps of Princes William and Harry after receiving a scholarship to study at a world-famous elite boarding school that has educated 19 British prime ministers.



Hamza Shaukat, 15 — who lives in Ilford in East London with his parents — has been offered a two-year scholarship worth around £80,000 to study GCE Advanced Level (A-Levels) at Eton College, which is known for teaching the children of Britain’s ruling elite and aristocrats, as well as numerous wealthy people from around the world.



In an interview with Geo.tv's correspondent, Shaukat — who will study A-Level Maths, Physics, Economics, and Geography at Eton next year — said he looks forward to the challenge but will not forget his roots.



“I have this extraordinary opportunity that I will grab with both hands.”

Shaukat’s story is quite remarkable. In Pakistan, he studied at Dar-e-Arqam before passing a test to study at the District Public School in Jauharabad.

The 15-year-old — who moved to the UK in 2010 with his parents — knew little English but was quick to adapt once he was admitted to the Woodlands Junior School in East London.

He credits his family for instilling in him a work ethic that helped him succeed and fuelled him with a motivation to break barriers.

“My parents played an extremely important role in getting me to where I am today and it would not have been possible without their constant support," he said.

"My father Shaukat Hussain gave up a high-ranking position (SDO) in the local government in Pakistan to bring my siblings and I to the UK to study.

"My mother Saima Shaukat has always helped me and pushed me to do the best I can."

He explained how both of his parents had well-set lives back in their home country "but gave it up for my education" and had to work harder in the UK.

Hamza Shaukat, 15, talks during an interview with Geo.tv at his home in Ilford, East London, UK, December 19, 2017. Geo.tv/Murtaza Ali Shah

“My uncle Azhar Hussain — a retired Pakistan Army captain — helped me prepare for my Eton residential by giving me crucial help and advice on how to answer certain questions and helped me in my extra-curricular endeavours such as handball games.



Amjad Mahmood — another of his uncles — "helped me train with Pakistan Handball Federation by hosting them when they came to the UK".



Now that his dream has come true, the teen — who excels as much at sports as he does at academics — told this correspondent that he wants to create a society at Eton for a unique teaching method called Harkness, intends to join the numerous sports teams, and take part in extracurricular activities such as debating.

“I will start at Eton in September 2018. I am preparing by achieving the highest grades possible across all my subjects in my GCSE's and by getting involved in super-curricular activities such as STEM awards, sports, and leadership opportunities.”

Shaukat discovered the Eton scholarship online and dedicated himself to giving his best to receive it with motivation from his father.

“I was very happy to make it to the initial shortlist of 20 candidates from across the world, after which I went to Eton for a stay of four days where I went through a rigorous set of tests and got an insight into the boarding life at Eton.

"I am very thankful to my school for allowing me to develop my portfolio and strengthen my traits for success beyond just academics."

At Eton, Shaukat mentioned he took part in a range of activities that tested his capabilities such as teamwork, leadership, and intelligence.

Earlier, when he was 13 years old, Shaukat won another prestigious scholarship after competing with numerous applicants to travel to the United States to study at Phillips Exeter Academy for five weeks in the summer.

“That was an excellent opportunity for me to broaden my horizons. I got an insight into the opportunities offered in the USA as well as in the boarding life at an elite school.”

Shaukat noted that he intends to return to Pakistan one day and pay back his motherland. He wants Pakistani children to receive outstanding educational opportunities to help their country advance further.

“I want to be able to go back to Pakistan to my home village near Mianwali, called Bala Sharif, and build a school to allow people there to have access to good education.

"I want to give all Pakistani children the same opportunities I have received to allow them to maximize the potential they have.”