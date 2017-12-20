Can't connect right now! retry
ZHZafar Hussain

CPEC to promote 'interconnection', bilateral cooperation: Chinese Foreign Ministry

ZHZafar Hussain

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

Hua Chunying — the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry — speaks at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a new type of cooperation framework set up by the two neighbouring states, focusing on long-term development in various fields, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday, adding that it is "conducive to promoting interconnection and common prosperity".

The corridor's construction is "a positive and important [step] for promoting the common development of China and Pakistan", foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

In response to a question — during her regular press briefing — seeking China's viewpoint regarding the opposition from the United States and India towards CPEC and the Pakistani national security advisor's consequent stance, Chunying said her country hopes the project can be more widely recognized and supported by nations in the region as well as the international community.

She added that China is confident about bolstering the amicable relationship with Pakistan and safeguarding the economic and trade-related collaboration between the two states.

When asked about the Chinese and Indian special representatives' (SRs) 20th meeting pertaining to the decades-long border issue between the two nations — scheduled to be held in New Delhi sometime this week — she said, “It is an important platform for strategic communications between the two countries.”

The round of talks between China and India is a high-level channel for the border negotiation between the two countries, she added.

In addition, Chinese state councillor Yang Jiechi is expected to attend this meeting as well.

