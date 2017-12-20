Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 20 2017
Rasool Dawar

FDMA requests crackdown against fake WFP, UNHCR event

RDRasool Dawar

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

PESHAWAR: The FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) has written to the Deputy Commissioners of Kohat and Hangu to deploy personnel and police to identify and arrest culprits involved in a bogus ration drive to "mint money from TDPs in the name of WFP, UNHCR and FDMA". 

The letter, signed by Director Operation and Relief FATA Disaster Management Authority and dated December 20 states that the names and logos of the international organizations have been used to market a four-day event being held at the "Milan Shadi Hall" on the Hangu Bypass Road Kohat from December 20 till 23. 

UNHCR and WFP confirmed to FDMA that "no such program activities are planned for TDPs," adding that the "subject notice displayed at various locations is totally bogus." 

Copies of the letter have also been forwarded by the FDMA to District Police Officers of Kohat and Hangu as well as to the principal secretaries of the Governor, Additional Chief Secretary and the Secretary Law and Order, among others. 


