Friday Dec 22 2017
AFP

Sharma's fastest Twenty20 century powers India to 260-5 in second Sri Lanka T20

AFP

Friday Dec 22, 2017

Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring his century during the second T20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. -AFP
 

INDORE: Rohit Sharma equalled the record for the fastest Twenty20 century on Friday as he fired India to an imposing 260 for five in the second match against Sri Lanka in Indore.

The Indian skipper reached 100 off 35 deliveries, matching South African David Miller's century against Bangladesh in October. Sharma scored 118 off 43 balls, smashing 12 fours and 10 sixes after India were put into bat.

His explosive 165-run opening stand with Lokesh Rahul - who made 89 - put India in a commanding position in the second game of the three-match series, which they lead 1-0.

India's 260-5 is their highest-ever T20 total, and just three short of the record score in the format - Australia´s 263-3 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele last year.

Sharma scored his second T20 hundred by mercilessly hitting the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the ground. He got his first 50 in 23 balls, and second in just 12.

He finally fell to fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, mistiming a slow bouncer to short third man, and walked off to a standing ovation.

Rahul then took over and got his second successive half-century off 35 balls, and put on 78 runs for the second wicket with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28).

The opener hit five fours and eight sixes in his 49-ball blitz before being caught behind off Nuwan 

