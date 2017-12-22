Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Dec 22 2017
By
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Spain must listen to voice of Catalan people, says exiled leader

By
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Friday Dec 22, 2017

BRUSSELS: Spain must listen to voice of the Catalan people who have expressed their wish twice in two months demanding independence and freedom, said Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont.

Puigdemont, who is in exile and living in Belgium, called Friday on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy asking him to immediately start unconditional talks over implementation of what he described as the “clear will of the Catalan people”.

“I'm ready to meet Rajoy in Brussels or anywhere else in Europe, but not in Spain for obvious reasons," he told a press conference in Brussels. "We have to talk about the new political era that's beginning in Catalonia, in Spain and across Europe."

He urged the Spanish government to respect the result of the region's election held a day earlier in which the pro-independence Catalan parties did well.

Rajoy’s conservative Popular Party recorded its worst ever result in Thursday’s voting, according to reports.

Catalonia crisis

The crisis in Spain erupted as a result of Catalan people’s complaints. The Catalan people say their region sends a big chunk of money to the poorer parts of Spain. Besides, they also say that Spain’s Constitutional Court’s ruling in 2010 undermined the Catalan identity, this inadvertently led to the independence referendum in Catalonia on October 1.

There were clashes when Spanish national police tried to prevent people from voting.

Subsequently, the ruling separatists in the Catalan parliament declared independence on October 27. This angered the Spanish government who imposed direct rule through Article 155 of the Constitution.

As per Article 155, if a regional government "doesn't comply with the obligations of the Constitution or other laws it imposes, or acts in a way that seriously undermines the interests of Spain", the national government can ask the Senate to vote on the use of the measure.

The election on December 21 took place after the Spanish government sacked the Catalan leaders and dissolved the parliament.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

 Updated 4 hours ago
Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

 Updated 4 hours ago
Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE: report

Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE: report

 Updated 4 hours ago
Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

 Updated 5 hours ago
No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

 Updated 5 hours ago
Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

 Updated 6 hours ago
Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM