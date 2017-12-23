Unidentified body recovered from Karachi's Hijrat Colony

File Photo

KARACHI: A dead body was recovered here in the city late Friday night, while at least two people were wounded in separate incidents, rescue sources revealed.

The body of a woman was discovered from the Hijrat Colony area of the metropolis, with rescue officials saying it had a noose tied around the neck.



No further details, however, were disclosed.

A firing incident left one person injured in Landhi No. 3 area, rescue sources said, adding that the wounded was shot over resistance during a robbery attempt.

Car, rickshaw collision in Lahore

A car and a rickshaw crashed into each other near the city's Jinnah Hospital, rescue officials stated.

Following the incident, the rickshaw driver was injured as the rickshaw caught fire — which was later doused — the rescue sources explained.

The wounded rickshaw driver was shifted to a nearby hospital, rescue officials added.

