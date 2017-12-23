Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

22 years on, MQM leader SM Tariq’s family await justice

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

SM Tariq pictured with his family - Photo: Tabis Tariq Twitter  

LONDON: On 23 June 1995, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader SM Tariq was killed in the Federal Block 14 area of Karachi. 22 years on, his family still awaits justice and has appealed to Pakistani authorities to reopen the murder case.

“It is my family’s demand that the case of my father is investigated thoroughly and we should be provided justice,” says SM Tabish who along with his mother moved to London when he was 14. “Those who were active in MQM politics at the time of my father’s murder have said he was killed because he defied party leadership by supporting Azeem Tariq,” Tabish adds.

Prior to the high-profile murder of SM Tariq, one of the MQM’s founders Azeem Tariq was killed at his home on May 1, 1993. Azeem Tariq had earlier fallen out with the MQM founder and made several statements against him. SM Tariq had joined Azeem Tariq and supported his stance against the party's founder, according to MQM sources who knew the slain leader well.  SM Tariq had refused to send Khidmat Khalaq Committee (now KKF) money to the founder as he believed that it was to help the charity wing and not for MQM’s politics in London,” said a source who worked with the slain leader.

Tabish with his mother Shabnam Tariq

Since moving to London, SM Tabish and his mother Mrs Shabnam Tariq were active in MQM, but have now had a falling out with the party’s leadership. SM Tabish Tariq served as social media lead for the MQM’s London chapter and his mother has served as MQM UK’s organisational committee member and as a member of International Secretariat’s women wing.

In a series of social media messages, the slain leader’s son said that he had distanced himself from the London set-up after 22 August speech and what has happened since then has harmed the “cause of Mohajirs”.

He added: “We are proud Muhajirs and it’s our identity. My forefathers made Pakistan and sacrificed everything for this country. We can have grievances with the policies of the establishment and the government but that doesn’t mean calling for the break-up of our only motherland. Pakistan is my home and no one can take that away from us,” he said.

According to insiders, last week at the MQM International Secretariat, Shabnam Tariq stormed out when during a telephonic call to the MQM office, the party’s founder lashed out at her and made disparaging remarks about her slain husband. The MQM leader suggested in that conversation, said the source, that SM Tariq and others who had defied him met their fate.

Shabnam Tariq refused to comment when approached but SM Tabish through on his Twitter account said the “humiliation was unacceptable and when the MQM founder himself suggests that my father was killed according to a plan then there is more to his murder than we know.” Sadly, he said, my father’s murder case was not investigated and no effort was made. “I appeal to the government of Pakistan to re-open the case and help us get justice”.

SM Tariq was gunned down as soon as he came out of his residence in his car after being intercepted by armed men, riding a car, who sprayed him with over a dozen bullets. He died instantly. Until today, his killers remain at large.

Originally published in The News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Updated 3 hours ago
Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 6 hours ago
Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 7 hours ago
Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Updated 8 hours ago
Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

 Updated 9 hours ago
India shares itinerary of Jhadav’s family with Pakistan: FO

India shares itinerary of Jhadav’s family with Pakistan: FO

 Updated 4 hours ago
Jewellery, clothing shops looted in Karachi market

Jewellery, clothing shops looted in Karachi market

 Updated 11 hours ago
Frustration in Afghanistan, UN reflected in US statements: Asif

Frustration in Afghanistan, UN reflected in US statements: Asif

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM