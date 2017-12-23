Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

LAHORE: Pakistan High Commission Protocol Officer Rao Anwar was injured a day earlier (Friday) when a bus hit his vehicle in New Delhi, India.



Anwar’s vehicle was in Moti Bagh area of New Delhi when a speeding bus rammed into his vehicle. Subsequently, Anwar got injuries on his head and chest. His driver was also wounded in the accident.

According to the Indian media, the 45-year-old official from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was admitted to a private hospital in Chanakyapuri after the accident.

New Delhi police arrested the accused driver, Mukesh Kumar, and filed a case against him. During interrogation, Kumar told the police that brakes of his bus had failed due to which the accident occurred.

However, according to hospital sources, Anwar’s condition was out of danger.