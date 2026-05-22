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Private college principal dies after shooting outside Muzaffarabad campus

Police say suspect from Wah Cantt stayed near college since Sunday
By
Arif Urfi
|

Published May 22, 2026

A representational image of a crime scene restricted with a police tape. — Reuters/File
A representational image of a crime scene restricted with a police tape. — Reuters/File
  • Principal suffered three bullets to head.
  • Suspect arrested while attempting escape route.
  • Police rule out involvement of accomplices.

A private college principal who was critically injured in a shooting outside his campus succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the Gojra area of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

According to police, principal Hamza Ahmed Dar was shot outside the college a day earlier and had been undergoing treatment in hospital in critical condition. Officials said he sustained three bullet wounds to the head.

Police said the incident occurred when the principal came out of his office, after which the attacker opened fire outside the college premises. A college watchman also confirmed the sequence of events in his statement to investigators.

The suspect was arrested while attempting to flee from the scene and was taken into custody along with the weapon used in the attack, police added.

Investigators said the detained attacker was a resident of Wah Cantt and had been staying at a hotel near the college since Sunday.

Police further said initial investigations suggest the attacker acted alone and that no accomplice has been identified so far. Authorities said further investigation into the incident was underway.

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