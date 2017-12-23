Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Malaysian passenger carrying weapons was arrested on Saturday from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.



Photos: Geo News

The Malaysian citizen had concealed four pistols, eight magazines and 70 rounds in an oven.



Earlier today, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested as many as six human smugglers from raids conducted in Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Bhakkar, and Sialkot.

Two proclaimed offenders, Nazim Ali, Noor Hussain, were among those arrested by the law enforcement authority.

Three land route agents: Mohammad Rasheed, Rashid and Mubasher Hasan, along with the owner of an illegal travel agency, Mohammad Bilal, were also arrested. Nine Pakistani passports, travel documents, photocopies of visas and fake stickers were recovered from the suspects.

Separately, FIA Immigration arrested two human smugglers, Qurban Anum and Shafqat Ali, from Lahore Airport along with eight passengers. The FIA authorities filed cases against the smugglers and passengers, and have shifted them to police stations.



