pakistan
Sunday Dec 24 2017
By
Web Desk

Kidnapped child, 2, recovered from Khanewal: police

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

MULTAN: A minor girl who was abducted almost four days ago was recovered Saturday night from Khanewal, police sources said.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) explained that the suspect, fearing arrest, had left the kidnapped child inside a mosque and informed the little girl's family.

However, the abductor managed to flee successfully, police stated, noting that a search is now underway to find the suspect.

The girl, aged two, was kidnapped by domestic help around four days back, with the suspect demanding Rs. 2 million as the ransom for her safe return.

