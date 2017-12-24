Police detain three dacoits from Karachi, Sukkur

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) rounded up three alleged dacoits following two operations conducted Saturday night here in the city as well as in Sukkur, respectively, Geo News reported.

Two dacoits were apprehended in a wounded stated during an encounter late last night in the metropolis' Landhi No. 1 locale, police said, adding that they were detained as they attempted to loot citizens.

Weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from the detained suspects, LEAs added.

On the other hand, following a shootout in the jurisdiction of Sukkur's 'A' Section police station, security officials took into custody one dacoit — identified as Irfan (alias Farooq) — in an injured state, they said.

Two of the detainee's accomplices, however, managed to escape arrest, authorities added.

The encounter reportedly took place near a hockey ground in the 'A' Section police station's jurisdiction, police stated, adding that one TT pistol, a magazine, three bullets, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the suspect's possession.

Following his arrest, the dacoit — who was wanted in numerous cases — was shifted to the Civil Hospital, police noted.

Fire at KE office doused

A fire that had erupted in K-Electric's Gulistan-e-Johar office late Saturday night was successfully doused nearly an hour later, officials of the emergency response team said.

Authorities added that one fire brigade vehicle was used to control the blaze.