pakistan
Sunday Dec 24 2017
GEO NEWS

Three FC troops martyred in IED explosion near Pak-Afghan border

GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

GHULAM KHAN: Three Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in an IED explosion near Pakistan Afghanistan border, according to Inter Services Public Relations. 

The IED exploded while “FC Bomb Disposal team was undertaking routine search and clear operation at Ghulam Khan near Pak-Afg border” in North Waziristan, states the ISPR statement. 

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Naik Inayatullah Khattak (left), Sepoy Mohsin Ali Turi (centre) and Sepoy Sifat Ullah (right). Photo: ISPR
 

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Naik Inayat ullah Khattak, Sepoy Mohsin Ali Turi and Sepoy Sifatullah. 

After the blast, a heavy contingent of law-enforcing agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area.

According to North Waziristan Political Agent Kamran Afridi, the IED blast took place in Saidgai near a basic health unit. 

The photo shows the area where the blast took place. It was taken two months back. Photo: Rasool Dawar/Geo.tv

On Friday, three FC troops were martyred in cross-border firing from terrorists on the Pak-Afghan border, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The FC personnel were busy constructing a new border post when the attack took place in the Shunkrai area of Mohmand agency.

Three FC troops martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

At least five terrorists were killed and 11 injured by retaliatory fire, says ISPR

At least five terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire by the Pakistani forces and another 11 were injured, added ISPR.

The army's media wing further said that Pakistan is paying the cost for lack of capacity in the Afghan armed forces and ungoverned spaces on the Afghan side of the border.

Earlier in December, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan Agency.

Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat were martyred after terrorists fired on their vehicle from the surrounding mountains. 

With additional input from Rasool Dawar in Peshawar

