Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Dec 24 2017
By
Rashid Saeed

A week later, Quetta’s Christian community reels from church attack

By
Rashid Saeed

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

The Christian community also prayed for the casualties of the attack, as well as for safety and prosperity of the country. Photo: Geo News 
 

QUETTA: The sound of the explosion at Methodist Church last week still echoes in the minds of the members of the Christian community who survived the attack.

Last Sunday, nine people including four women were killed and 57 injured after a suicide attack on Quetta’s Bethel Memorial Church.

Members of Christian community returned to the blast site for their weekly prayers but the forlorn look on their faces showed that they are still reeling from the explosion.

The Christian community also prayed for the casualties of the attack, as well as for safety and prosperity of the country. After the prayers, the members remembered the friends and family members they lost to terrorism through collective mourning.

Nine killed in terrorist attack on church in Quetta

Bethel Memorial Methodist Church, located on Zarghoon Road, was targetted in attack

Two days ago, Saint Mary Church held memorial services for the deceased and invited their families to join them.

The attack has led to government employing heightened security measures and at least 40 worship places have been put on high alert.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at the high alert areas. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Updated 2 hours ago
ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

 Updated 4 hours ago
US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

 Updated 4 hours ago
Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Those being displaced aren’t part of land mafia: Farooq Sattar

Those being displaced aren’t part of land mafia: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 7 hours ago
PTI workers scuffle during Quaid Day ceremony in Lahore

PTI workers scuffle during Quaid Day ceremony in Lahore

 Updated 7 hours ago
Hindus of Peshawar’s Christian Colony prepare for Christmas

Hindus of Peshawar’s Christian Colony prepare for Christmas

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM