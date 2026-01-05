PTI reiterates demand for Achakzai's appointment as opposition leader

(From left to right) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Whip Amir Dogar, TTAP Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. — Facebook/Radio Pakistan/NA wesbite/@SardarAyazSadiq

PTI insists all objections to nomination resolved.

Omar Ayub Khan's cases withdrawn, says Dogar.

Speaker vows process strictly under Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Whip Aamir Dogar on Monday reiterated the party’s demand for the immediate appointment of Mahmood Khan Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, saying all objections raised by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had been addressed.

The Imran Khan-founded party formally requested the appointment of Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

PTI was forced to name new opposition leaders in both houses after Omar Ayub, Leader of Opposition in NA, and Shibli Faraz, opposition leader in the Senate, were removed from the top parliamentary positions on August 9, following their convictions in the May 9 cases.

Speaking to Geo News after meeting the NA speaker, Dogar dismissed reports suggesting PTI lawmakers had made backchannel contacts with Sadiq, clarifying that he had personally met the NA Speaker and formally repeated the party’s longstanding demand.

He said the speaker was informed that PTI had resolved all concerns and that there was no longer any impediment to notifying the opposition leader.

Dogar said the speaker was told that cases pending against former opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan had been withdrawn, removing the last legal hurdle.

He stressed that the nomination of Achakzai had been made by the PTI founder and endorsed by the party, leaving no ambiguity over the candidate’s legitimacy.

Referring to the exchange of official correspondence, Dogar said the appointment process had been stalled due to letters sent by the speaker and subsequent replies from PTI.

He added that the issue of summoning PTI lawmakers to verify signatures would be addressed if it formally arose, reiterating that PTI MNAs were ready to establish their identity and participate in any lawful procedure.

Separately, NA speaker Sadiq maintained that every step would be taken strictly in accordance with the Constitution, law and parliamentary rules, adding that the House would be informed of developments in the upcoming National Assembly session. He said the procedure for appointing the opposition leader would be restarted.

Earlier, on January 1, PTI submitted a formal reply to the National Assembly Secretariat regarding the appointment of Achakzai and urged the speaker to issue the notification.

Dogar, along with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and MNAs Jamal Ehsan Khan and Sohail Sultan, visited the Legislation Secretary and submitted the required documents.

Speaking at Parliament House, Dogar said the party had responded to objections raised in the Secretariat’s letter and clarified that the petition filed in the Peshawar High Court by Ayub — naming the National Assembly as a party — had been withdrawn.

“There is now no pending court case related to the opposition leader’s slot,” he said, urging the speaker to move swiftly.

The National Assembly Secretariat had sought written clarification on Omar Ayub Khan’s court cases for the fourth time on December 29, after earlier letters sent on November 19, December 5 and December 19, 2025. PTI leaders expressed hope that the Speaker would facilitate the appointment upon his return from an official visit to Bangladesh.