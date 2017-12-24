Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Dec 24 2017
By
REUTERS

Amateurs cannot run a govt, Ahsan Iqbal jibes at Imran Khan

By
REUTERS

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal heavily criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday, saying that an amateur cannot run a government and its affairs.

The interior minister was speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, where he said that a chairman of union council has more work experience than Imran.

“The PTI chairman failed to produce 10MW of electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Iqbal commented that Imran claims that he is Pakistan’s ‘Mr Clean’ but he is as clean as military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

The interior minister said that it was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his team’s expertise which led to Pakistan being centre of attention due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Iqbal said that at the time when Pakistan is being criticized by US President Donald Trump, the local parties are busy holding All Parties Conference to fuel inner dissent.

Days after the report of Model Town incident became public, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri said on Thursday that they have called an all parties conference on December 30, during which they would announce their future course of action.

The PAT chief had called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to step down from their positions by December 31, in the light of the Model Town inquiry report.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Updated 2 hours ago
ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

 Updated 4 hours ago
US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

 Updated 4 hours ago
Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM