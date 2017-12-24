Amateurs cannot run a govt, Ahsan Iqbal jibes at Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal heavily criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday, saying that an amateur cannot run a government and its affairs.



The interior minister was speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, where he said that a chairman of union council has more work experience than Imran.

“The PTI chairman failed to produce 10MW of electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Iqbal commented that Imran claims that he is Pakistan’s ‘Mr Clean’ but he is as clean as military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

The interior minister said that it was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his team’s expertise which led to Pakistan being centre of attention due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Iqbal said that at the time when Pakistan is being criticized by US President Donald Trump, the local parties are busy holding All Parties Conference to fuel inner dissent.

Days after the report of Model Town incident became public, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri said on Thursday that they have called an all parties conference on December 30, during which they would announce their future course of action.

The PAT chief had called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to step down from their positions by December 31, in the light of the Model Town inquiry report.