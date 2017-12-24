Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 24 2017
Faizan Lakhani

SNGPL on track to claim another Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

KARACHI: A magnificent century by Test cricketer Iftekhar Ahmad and a fiery spell by fast bowler Samiullah Niazi has put SNGPL on track to the 4th Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title.

Chasing a target of 257, the defending champions WAPDA were 7 down for 108 runs at the end of the fourth day of the final at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday.

Fast bowler Samiullah Niazi sent five batsmen back to pavilion with his fiery bowling in the final session of the day. The spell also completed his 500 First Class wickets.

Zahid Mansoor and Aamir Sajjad showed some resistance but both returned to pavilion after scoring 38 runs each.

Earlier, SNGPL resumed its 2nd innings with overnight score of 141 for four and added another 127 runs to their total.

Iftekhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan resumed the innings for SNGPL and continued to keep scoreboard moving. Rizwan fell 9 runs short of his century and returned to pavilion after scoring 91 runs.

Iftekhar, at the other end, managed to achieve 8th century of his First Class career. He scored 106 runs before being trapped LBW by Waqas Maqsood.

Both Rizwan and Iftekhar added 193 runs for the 5th wicket that helped SNGPL recover from 21/4 to post 268 runs on board and give WAPDA a target of 257 to win the match.

