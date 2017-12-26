Prince Harry being pressured to not invite Barack Obama to wedding

Barack Obama and Prince Harry during an interview - Reuters

Bureaucrats in the British government are urging Prince Harry not to invite the Obamas to his wedding, due to the fear of upsetting US President Donald Trump.



A report by The Sun states that Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle have informed aides that they want the former US president and his wife to attend the wedding on 19 May.

“Harry has made it clear that he wants the Obamas at the wedding,” a senior government source told The Sun, adding that “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen.”



Prince Harry became good friends with Barack Obama during the Invictus Games.

With relations with the US worsening, there is a fear among senior Foreign Office and No10 officials that a royal wedding snub will make it impossible to British PM Theresa May to engage with Trump.

The royal wedding is not a state occasion and the government can only offer consultations on the heads of state who will be invited.