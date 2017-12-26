Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Dec 26 2017
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry being pressured to not invite Barack Obama to wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 26, 2017

Barack Obama and Prince Harry during an interview - Reuters 

Bureaucrats in the British government are urging Prince Harry not to invite the Obamas to his wedding, due to the fear of upsetting US President Donald Trump. 

A report by The Sun states that Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle have informed aides that they want the former US president and his wife to attend the wedding on 19 May.

“Harry has made it clear that he wants the Obamas at the wedding,” a senior government source told The Sun, adding that “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen.”

Prince Harry became good friends with Barack Obama during the Invictus Games.

With relations with the US worsening, there is a fear among senior Foreign Office and No10 officials that a royal wedding snub will make it impossible to British PM Theresa May to engage with Trump.

The royal wedding is not a state occasion and the government can only offer consultations on the heads of state who will be invited. 

Advertisement

More From World:

Saudi Arabia demands $6 billion for the release of Prince Al-Waleed: reports

Saudi Arabia demands $6 billion for the release of Prince Al-Waleed: reports

 Updated 3 hours ago
Spy Jadhav’s mother, wife meet Indian FM upon return from Pakistan

Spy Jadhav’s mother, wife meet Indian FM upon return from Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
North Korea preparing to launch satellite: report

North Korea preparing to launch satellite: report

 Updated 9 hours ago
Israel in touch with '10 countries' over embassy moves

Israel in touch with '10 countries' over embassy moves

 Updated 12 hours ago
US hails UN budget cuts as 'step in right direction'

US hails UN budget cuts as 'step in right direction'

 Updated 12 hours ago
Queen praises terror-hit London, Manchester in Christmas message

Queen praises terror-hit London, Manchester in Christmas message

 Updated 15 hours ago
Israel extends detention of Palestinian women over slap video

Israel extends detention of Palestinian women over slap video

 Updated 16 hours ago
Canada kicks out Venezuela ambassador in tit-for-tat row

Canada kicks out Venezuela ambassador in tit-for-tat row

 Updated 16 hours ago
Israel orders deportation of two Turks after Jerusalem arrests

Israel orders deportation of two Turks after Jerusalem arrests

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM