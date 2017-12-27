Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia, expected to hold important meeting: sources

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening, sources informed Geo News.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader is expected to hold important meetings with Saudi government officials. Shehbaz will also perform Umrah while visiting the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia sent a special plane for Shehbaz Sharif – Geo News screengrab

The visit of by the chief minister of Punjab takes place after his meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan on Saturday in Lahore.

Saudi authorities sent a special plane for Shehbaz.



Anchor and analyst Shahzeb Khanzada said it is apparent that Shehbaz is considered acceptable from the Sharif family.

"In Pakistan, we could also see the same in regards to the Hudaibiya case, when talking about the establishment, it is also said that Shehbaz is acceptable," said Khanzada.

"If the Saudi prince is sending his jet and inviting Shehbaz especially, then it is a clear message that beyond Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz is acceptable to Saudi Arabia," added the TV anchor and further stated that it is also a message for PML-N.

Sources added that envoys from 16 other countries had also visited the chief minister earlier.

The development comes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif nominated Shehbaz as the candidate for the prime minister in the next elections.

Nawaz announced this decision after a meeting of PML-N bigwigs at his Jati Umra residence. He praised the chief minister for his hard-working nature and devotion to public service.



He had also lauded Shehbaz’s vision of swift progress and development and the success the chief minister had achieved and said there was no harm in consultations with the younger brother. “Shehbaz Sharif has never disappointed me,” said the PML-N president.





