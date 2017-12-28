Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Thursday Dec 28 2017
By
REUTERS

Russia says satellite launch failure due to programming error

By
REUTERS

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

The Soyuz-2 spacecraft — with Meteor-M satellite and 18 additional small satellites — launches from Russia's new Vostochny cosmodrome, near the town of Tsiolkovsky in Amur region, Russia, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday the failed launch of a 2.6 billion-rouble ($44.95 million) satellite last month was due to an embarrassing programming error.

Russian space agency Roscosmos said last month it had lost contact with the newly-launched weather satellite - the Meteor-M - after it blasted off from Russia’s new Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East.

Eighteen smaller satellites belonging to scientific, research and commercial companies from Russia, Norway, Sweden, the United States, Japan, Canada and Germany, were on board the same rocket.

Speaking to Rossiya 24 state TV channel, Rogozin said the failure had been caused by human error.

The rocket carrying the satellites had been programmed with the wrong coordinates, he said, saying it had been given bearings for take-off from a different cosmodrome - Baikonur - which Moscow leases from Kazakhstan.

“The rocket was really programmed as if it was taking off from Baikonur,” said Rogozin. “They didn’t get the coordinates right.”

The Vostochny spaceport, laid out in the thick taiga forest of the Amur Region, is the first civilian rocket launch site in Russia.

In April last year, after delays and massive costs overruns, Russia launched its first rocket from Vostochny, a day after a technical glitch forced an embarrassing postponement of the event in the presence of President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

With lineup widening, Apple depends less on iPhone X

With lineup widening, Apple depends less on iPhone X

 Updated 2 hours ago
Apple, Epson face French legal pressure over planned obsolescence

Apple, Epson face French legal pressure over planned obsolescence

 Updated 9 hours ago
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia: sources

Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia: sources

 Updated 13 hours ago
Nintendo eyes 20 mn Switch sales

Nintendo eyes 20 mn Switch sales

 Updated 19 hours ago
SpaceX-launched Iridium satellites functioning normally

SpaceX-launched Iridium satellites functioning normally

 Updated 20 hours ago
Russia loses contact with Angolan satellite: space industry source

Russia loses contact with Angolan satellite: space industry source

 Updated yesterday
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

 Updated 2 days ago
Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed

Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed

 Updated 2 days ago
'Crypto-currency should only be traded by professionals'

'Crypto-currency should only be traded by professionals'

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM