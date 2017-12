Pakistan team off to New Zealand for ODI, T20 series

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team departed for New Zealand late Wednesday for five-match ODI series starting from January 6, 2018, followed by three T20 internationals.



The team took off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport Wednesday night.

“Leaving for NZ tour keep remembering in your prayers,” pacer Hasan Ali tweeted prior to the flight.

All-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf shared a picture before departing.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir also tweeted a picture asking for fans’ prayers.

Pakistan ODI squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Aamir Yamin and Rumman Raees.

Fixtures

ODIs:

Jan 03: New Zealand XI vs Pakistan, One-day practice match, Saxton Oval, Nelson (3:00 AM)

Jan 06: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Basin Reserve, Wellington (3:00 AM)

Jan 09: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Saxton Oval, Nelson (3:00 AM)

Jan 13: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, University Oval, Dunedin (3:00 AM)

Jan 16: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton (6:00 AM)

Jan 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th ODI, Basin Reserve, Wellington (3:00 AM)

T20Is:

Jan 22: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington (8:00 AM)

Jan 25: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland (11:00 AM)

Jan 28: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (11:00 AM)

(Timings in Pakistan Standard Time)