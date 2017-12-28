Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 28 2017
Web Desk

Wasim Akram has the sweetest birthday wish for his daughter

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

Wasim Akram with his adorable daughter Aiyla/File photo

Wasim and Shaniera Akram’s little daughter turned three, and the couple marked the occasion with the most adorable birthday wish for their angel.

The ‘Swing ka Sultan’ wrote a beautiful birthday message for little Aiyla.

“Happy birthday to my darling little ray of light Aiyla. You make your dad, mother and brothers so happy! Thank you Allah for giving us such an amazing gift and we hope she grows happy and healthy and continues to make many more people happy through out her life! #AiylaAkram,” he tweeted.

To which Shaniera replied, “InshAllah”.

Shaniera had a heartwarming wish for their daughter.

“…always remember that the secret to true happiness is not in receiving, its found in the giving! Making others happy warms the deepest parts of your heart,” she tweeted earlier. 

Little Aiyla celebrated her third birthday on December 27.


