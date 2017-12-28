Interior ministry suspends licenses for automatic weapons

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Thursday suspended all licenses for automatic weapons of prohibited bores, said a notification issued by the ministry. 

Security forces, however, will remain an exception to the newly imposed sanction.

An earlier ban from unprohibited weapons was removed with immediate effect, the interior ministry notification added.

A deadline of January 31, 2018, has been set to change prohibited weapons with unprohibited weapons. 

Citizens holding licenses for prohibited bore weapons can either obtain a new license for unprohibited bore from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) or submit their weapons to the district commissioner, magistrate or political agent. 

Federal govt approves proposal to regulate prohibited weapons

Only government departments will be allowed to keep automatic weapons, sources say

Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved a proposal for the regulations of arms licenses for prohibited (automatic) weapons and lifting of a ban on non-prohibited bore arms license.

Only government departments will be allowed to keep automatic weapons, sources told Geo News.

Sources further said that owners of automatic weapons will have the options to convert their weapon to semi-automatic or return it to the government in exchange for Rs 50,000.

