Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Friday Dec 29 2017
By
REUTERS

With lineup widening, Apple depends less on iPhone X

By
REUTERS

Friday Dec 29, 2017

The new iPhone X is pictured at the Apple Store Marche Saint-Germain in Paris, France, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files
 

SAN FRANCISCO: In years past, demand for Apple Inc’s latest flagship phone was critical to the company’s results over the holiday shopping quarter.

That dynamic might be changing, however, as Apple’s widening lineup of devices and services more than makes up for any tepidness in demand this quarter for its lead product, the $999 iPhone X.

On Tuesday, Apple’s stock fell 2.5 percent to $170.57 after Taiwan’s Economic Daily and several analysts suggested iPhone X sales in the fiscal first quarter would be 30 million units, 20 million fewer than initially planned by the company.

The cut in the forecast was not confirmed, and the stock regained ground on Thursday, hitting $171.82 by midday. The mean revenue estimate for the holiday quarter among 30 analysts remains at $86.2 billion, near the high end of Apple’s forecast of $84 billion to $87 billion.

Apple declined to comment.

Part of the support for Apple may reflect a change in its business strategy.

Releasing two new models and keeping older ones have made Apple less dependent on its flagship product. Apple shareholder Ross Gerber, chief executive of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management in Santa Monica, California, said the higher price and better margins on the iPhone X will reduce fears of a sales decline.

“We know that Apple’s strategy was different this quarter by releasing two phones, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X, and I think combined sales will be in line with what people expect,” Gerber said.

Apple also has fattened its portfolio of accessories and other devices, from its AirPods wireless headphones to a new Apple Watch with cellular data features.

While none is a runaway hit, collectively they are an important contributor, with Apple’s “other products” segment growing 16 percent to $12.8 billion last year. Customers who buy those add-ons are also likely to buy services from the App Store and Apple Music, part of Apple’s services segment, which grew 23 percent to $29.9 billion last year.

“Ultimately, it will be this multi-device ownership” that will generate further revenue, said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies.

IPhone X sales still matter. Each unit generates nearly twice the revenue of an iPhone 7 and contains technologies like facial recognition that burnish Apple’s brand.

Bob O‘Donnell of TECHnalysis Research, said “hit products” still represent “an enormous amount of the company’s overall value.”

“Will it take hold in the mainstream? That’s the question that still remains,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple, Epson face French legal pressure over planned obsolescence

Apple, Epson face French legal pressure over planned obsolescence

 Updated 9 hours ago
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia: sources

Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia: sources

 Updated 13 hours ago
Nintendo eyes 20 mn Switch sales

Nintendo eyes 20 mn Switch sales

 Updated 19 hours ago
SpaceX-launched Iridium satellites functioning normally

SpaceX-launched Iridium satellites functioning normally

 Updated 20 hours ago
Russia says satellite launch failure due to programming error

Russia says satellite launch failure due to programming error

 Updated 21 hours ago
Russia loses contact with Angolan satellite: space industry source

Russia loses contact with Angolan satellite: space industry source

 Updated yesterday
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

 Updated 2 days ago
Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed

Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed

 Updated 2 days ago
'Crypto-currency should only be traded by professionals'

'Crypto-currency should only be traded by professionals'

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM