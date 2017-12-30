Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 30 2017
By
Ashraf Malkham

Senate committee to send Multan Metro Bus case to NAB

By
Ashraf Malkham

Saturday Dec 30, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has decided to send three cases to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), including the ones on circular debt payment and Multan Metro Bus.

According to a statement, Senate Standing Committee on Finance Chairperson Saleem Mandviwalla has said they will be requesting NAB to look into the cases as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was not providing details on them. 

He added they wrote numerous letters to the commission but received no response.

Therefore, he stated, they will be asking NAB to provide details on the cases within a month.

The cases the committee will be sending to the anti-graft body are the ones regarding Multan Metro Bus, Bank of Punjab scandal and payment of circular debt of Rs480 billion.

Two arrested for claiming to be subcontractors for Multan Metro Bus project

They showed association with a company that does not exist

The Bank of Punjab case pertains to the executive of the bank, who illegally tampered with the prices of shares and sold them knowing their value was declining.

On the other hand, the Multan Metro Bus case is regarding Rs5 billion of the project that was illegally sent to China. 

Initial investigation revealed the money was sent to a Chinese company called Yabaite. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Updated 6 hours ago
Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Updated 8 hours ago
Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

 Updated 8 hours ago
Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM