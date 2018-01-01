Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jan 01 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Finding Salman Irshad was like dream coming true: Aaqib Javed

Monday Jan 01, 2018

Aaqib says that the moment he saw Salman bowling in the nets, he realised that this bowler has potential to perform for Pakistan cricket. — Geo News

KARACHI: Aaqib Javed, the head coach of PSL team Lahore Qalandars, has hailed the talent of Salman Irshad, the team’s new bowling sensation from Kashmir.

Aaqib said that the moment he saw Salman bowling in the nets, he realised that this bowler has potential to perform for Pakistan cricket.

“I saw him bowling at 145kmph during Lahore Qalandars’ Rising Stars trials in Azad Kashmir and that very moment I decided to pick him,” Aaqib said.

“There’s no doubt that after fine tuning and some training, he’ll be able to bowl at speed of more than 150kmph,” the former bowler and member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning squad added.

He said that the inclusion of a player from Kashmir is matter of pride not only for him, but also for the Lahore Qalandars’ team, and for the PSL as well.

“Finding him was like a dream coming true for us,” Aqib said.

“We wanted a bowler of this kind, a bowler with strong action and pace, a bowler who can change mindset of the players from that region,” the former Pakistan pacer said of Irshad.

22-year-old Salman Irshad was included in Lahore Qalandars extended squad earlier as 21st member of the team by the franchise. He is inducted as talent hunt player by the franchise.

Salman was spotted during Lahore Qalandars’ trials in Kashmir. He is currently in Australia under Qalandars’ players development program and playing for Hawksberry club.

