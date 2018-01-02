Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
By
AFP

Bangladesh revokes Sabbir's contract over fan assault

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

The batsman has had his central contract revoked after assaulting a young cricket fan who taunted him during a match last month

DHAKA: Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has had his central contract revoked for assaulting a young cricket fan who taunted him during a match last month.

The 26-year-old was also slapped with a six-month ban from the domestic game and a fine of two million taka ($24,000) over the incident, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said.

The national contract for Bangladeshi players was due to go into effect on January 1, 2018.

The decision came after Rahman was found to have assaulted a young fan, believed to be aged 12, who had taunted him during a first-class National Cricket League match in Rahman´s home town of Rajshahi on December 21.

During an innings break, the middle-order batsman went behind the sightscreen and beat the boy.

He was also under fire for arguing with the match referee when he was called for a hearing.

"We would like to send a strong message to all players on the first day of New Year. No matter how big a player one might be, he must maintain discipline," Hassan told reporters.

"He (Rahman) was called for a hearing earlier and we also received the report from the match referee. He´ll no longer be a contracted player," he said.

Rahman, who has played 10 Tests, 46 one-day internationals and 33 Twenty20 internationals since his international debut in 2014, has a history of disciplinary problems.

In 2016 the BCB fined him 30 percent of his contract money in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 tournament when he allegedly took a female guest to his hotel room during the tournament.

The board also fined star batsman Tamim Iqbal half-a-million taka ($6,000) after he spoke publicly against the BCB´s pitch preparations during the recent edition of the BPL.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Pakistan beat NZ XI by 120 runs in warm-up game

Pakistan beat NZ XI by 120 runs in warm-up game

Updated 2 hours ago
Maxwell, Wade axed from Australia ODI squad to play England

Maxwell, Wade axed from Australia ODI squad to play England

 Updated 3 hours ago
Selection headache for South Africa ahead of test series against India

Selection headache for South Africa ahead of test series against India

 Updated 10 hours ago
ICC calls Ashes Melbourne pitch 'poor'

ICC calls Ashes Melbourne pitch 'poor'

 Updated 20 hours ago
Murray pulls out of Brisbane tournament ahead of Australian Open

Murray pulls out of Brisbane tournament ahead of Australian Open

 Updated 22 hours ago
Shadab Khan joins Hong Kong Island United for HKT20 blitz

Shadab Khan joins Hong Kong Island United for HKT20 blitz

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM