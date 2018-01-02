Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Maryam rubbishes ‘false’ media reports on Nawaz, Shehbaz's Saudi visit

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

Maryam Nawaz/File photo

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday condemned “false” media reports speculating about Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's visits to Saudi Arabia.

“How many lies will you spew? You have to answer to God too,” she posted on Twitter.

Opposition parties have questioned the motive behind visits by the Sharif brothers to Saudi Arabia, and have asked if an agreement is being negotiated to save the Sharifs.

Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif meet Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman

CM Punjab returned to Lahore after six-day visit to Saudi Arabia

PML-N has refuted the allegations and said that both enjoy cordial and longstanding relations with Saudi Arabia.

Rhe Sharif family's spokesman confirmed today former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a 1.5 hour-long meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman late Monday night.

Shehbaz has returned to Pakistan after his six-day visit while Nawaz is expected to return tonight.


Comments

