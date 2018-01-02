Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
GEO NEWS

ATC bail: Daniyal Aziz claims Imran received preferential treatment

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz on Tuesday said that no one gets interim bail once they have anti-terrorism clauses against them, however, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan received bail. 

The PML-N leader’s statements came in reaction to the anti-terrorism court’s decision granting him bail in all four cases pertaining to violence during the 2014 sit-in.

The ATC was hearing four cases against the PTI chief, including that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the then Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo.

Daniyal claimed that the PTI chief is receiving preferential treatment, calling Imran a ‘ladla (favourite)’.

“Every action in the country is aimed against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” said Aziz.

Following the ATC decision, Imran Khan tweeted: “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist.”

Khan added in his tweet that the Supreme Court had pronounced him Sadiq and Ameen and he was going to pursue crooks.

While addressing the media after the bails pleas were approved, Imran remarked: “Misuse of terrorism laws is destroying country’s democracy. You can’t use terrorism laws political purposes. What kind of democracy is this?”

An anti terrorism court granted Imran bail in all four cases pertaining to violence during the 2014 sit-in

Imran and his ally Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel's building and injuring SSP Junejo during the 2014 protest.

In August 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.

The clashes between police and protesters resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to over 560. Of the injured, 77 were security officials deployed in the Red Zone, including SSP Junejo.

The decision to march to the PM House was taken after talks between the government, PTI and PAT had failed to end the deadlock over the resignation of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two parties were protesting 'rigging' in the 2013 General Elections.

