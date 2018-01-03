Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti submits resignation

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 03, 2018

Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti 

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that he has submitted resignation from his post.

Bugti in a tweet rejected the media reports of getting dismissed from the provincial cabinet, adding that he submitted his resignation on Tuesday afternoon to Governor Balochistan.  

Although Bugti has not revealed the reasons behind the resignation as of yet, it seems that he took the decision due to certain inevitable issues, said sources close to the provincial home minister.

Shortly afterwards, Balochistan Minister of Fisheries Mir Chakar Dhomki resigned and sent his resignation to Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

The development in the political landscape came after 14 provincial lawmakers decided to take measure against Zehri.

Earlier today, provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of the province.

The motion, which was submitted by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza, was signed by a total of 14 parliamentarians.

In the motion, the provincial lawmakers mentioned that the resolution is being moved as per “Article 136 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for a vote of no confidence against the Chief Minister, Government of Balochistan.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi launches power consumer friendly net-metering framework

PM Abbasi launches power consumer friendly net-metering framework

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Updated an hour ago
Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Updated 2 hours ago
US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

Updated an hour ago
Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM