Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti submits resignation

Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that he has submitted resignation from his post.

Bugti in a tweet rejected the media reports of getting dismissed from the provincial cabinet, adding that he submitted his resignation on Tuesday afternoon to Governor Balochistan.

Although Bugti has not revealed the reasons behind the resignation as of yet, it seems that he took the decision due to certain inevitable issues, said sources close to the provincial home minister.



Shortly afterwards, Balochistan Minister of Fisheries Mir Chakar Dhomki resigned and sent his resignation to Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

The development in the political landscape came after 14 provincial lawmakers decided to take measure against Zehri.

Earlier today, provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of the province.



The motion, which was submitted by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza, was signed by a total of 14 parliamentarians.

In the motion, the provincial lawmakers mentioned that the resolution is being moved as per “Article 136 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for a vote of no confidence against the Chief Minister, Government of Balochistan.”