Will personally end illegal occupation of public, private land in Karachi, CM Sindh says

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that it was disheartening that the administration is helpless in front of the land grabbing mafia.



"Karachi's land belongs to its citizens. It is not some inaccessible land that cannot be trespassed for development work," Shah said during a session of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority.

"I will personally ensure that all illegal occupation of public or private land ends," said the provincial chief minister.

Shah was briefed on the problems faced by the province's solid waste management authority in accessing landfill sites and transferring garbage to Korangi and other areas in the city.

Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Minister Jam Khan Shoro, during the briefing, informed the chief minister that the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) allotted land to the solid waste management authority for a garbage transfer station in Korangi.



Shah ordered the authorities to clear the ownership record of land allotted for the garbage transfer station. He also instructed the officials to ascertain if the power to allot its land rests with KDA.

A committee comprising of the Commissioner Karachi, Member Land Utilisation, Director General KDA, and Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police was formed at the behest of the chief minister to compile and preserve the record of recovered land.

'Pakistan Rangers to remain in Karachi,' Sindh governor says

Pakistan Rangers Sindh will continue to serve Karachi so as to sustain peace and stability in the once most violence-prone and disturbed city of the country, said Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair said in a separate statement here on Tuesday.

Talking to a delegation of local traders association — All CityTraders Unity — led by Hammad Poonawala, he said social, political and economic activities have been rejuvenated in Karachi since the restoration of peace during past few years.

"We can not allow to let go in vain the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other law enforcers for Karachi and the citizens," he said.

Zubair further said that improved law and order situation has led to the restoration of both, the local and international communities, hence a steady increase has been observed in the number of foreigners visiting Karachi.

He said federal government was making a due contribution for much-warranted infrastructure related development in Karachi and this will have a direct impact on the well being of all Karachiites.



Acknowledging that street crime continues to be a major issue, he said a network of closed-circuit cameras are being installed with the active involvement of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

"Situation has markedly improved across the country," he reiterated.