At least 5, including two FC personnel, injured in Quetta check post blast

QUETTA: At least five people, including two FC personnel, were injured as a result of a gun and bomb attack on a check post in the Baleli area of the provincial capital on Tuesday evening, said security sources.



Retaliatory fire after the attack killed two terrorists. Three civilians are also among the injured. The Baleli area is on the outskirts of Quetta.

Police officials said firing was heard in the area following the explosion and a cordon was established as security forces initiated a search operation.



Bomb Disposal Squad said that eight to ten kilogrammes of explosives were used in the attack, with the squad adding that the area was cleared.

Security forces take position around the site of the incident. -Geo News

Rescue services shifted the injured to CMH Quetta for medical treatment.

Earlier in December, mere days before the Christian community were to celebrate Christmas, nine people were killed and more than 50 injured after terrorists attacked the Bethel Memorial Church in Quetta.

Two terrorists, wearing suicide belts, had stormed the church. One of the attackers was shot dead while the other blew himself outside the church's hall.

Officials had said the two suicide bombers were between the ages of 16 and 20. The suicide jacket, which was defused, contained 15 kilogrammes of explosive material.

Balochistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Moazzam Ansari had also confirmed to media that 400 people were present inside the church at the time of the attack and a major tragedy was avoided due to the quick response of security forces.

The church had organised different programmes all throughout December to mark Christmas, according to its Facebook page and was holding a ‘Sunday School Christmas Programme’ at the time of the attack.













