pakistan
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Post Trump tweet, Turkey expresses solidarity with Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Mamnoon Hussain. Photo: AFP/File 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed solidarity with Pakistan in light of the recent threats by US President Donald Trump.

In a telephone call to President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday night, Erdogan expressed concern over Trump's statement against Pakistan.

The Pak-US row stems from Trump’s New Year Eve tweet in which he said the US had foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years. “They have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking our leaders as fools,” Trump had stated. 

Erdogan assured Hussain that Turkey will stand by Pakistan in any situation.

The Turkish president said Pakistan has rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Thanking his Turkish counterpart, Hussain expressed his gratitude and said that Pakistan is a responsible country and will respond to the US administration appropriately.

China also expressed solidarity with Pakistan following Trump's tweet and the US move to hold back $225 million in aid.  

More From Pakistan:

88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

 Updated 7 hours ago
PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

 Updated 7 hours ago
Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

 Updated 8 hours ago
In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

 Updated an hour ago
