Post Trump tweet, Turkey expresses solidarity with Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Mamnoon Hussain. Photo: AFP/File

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed solidarity with Pakistan in light of the recent threats by US President Donald Trump.

In a telephone call to President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday night, Erdogan expressed concern over Trump's statement against Pakistan.

The Pak-US row stems from Trump’s New Year Eve tweet in which he said the US had foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years. “They have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking our leaders as fools,” Trump had stated.

Erdogan assured Hussain that Turkey will stand by Pakistan in any situation.



The Turkish president said Pakistan has rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Thanking his Turkish counterpart, Hussain expressed his gratitude and said that Pakistan is a responsible country and will respond to the US administration appropriately.

China also expressed solidarity with Pakistan following Trump's tweet and the US move to hold back $225 million in aid.