Thursday Jan 04 2018
GEO NEWS

Ishrat-ul-Ibad mother of all corruption: Mustafa Kamal

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Thursday accused former governor of Sindh Ishrat-ul-Ibad of destroying the country. 

"Ishrat-ul-Ibad is the mother of corruption," Kamal alleged while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House. "He has destroyed the country." 

The PSP chief also accused members of Muttahida Quami Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) of working for the founder of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM).

"Karachi's youth was misled during the last 25-30 years," he alleged. "Founder of MQM showed the wrong path to the youth." 

