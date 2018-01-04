Ishrat-ul-Ibad mother of all corruption: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Thursday accused former governor of Sindh Ishrat-ul-Ibad of destroying the country.



"Ishrat-ul-Ibad is the mother of corruption," Kamal alleged while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House. "He has destroyed the country."



The PSP chief also accused members of Muttahida Quami Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) of working for the founder of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM).

"Karachi's youth was misled during the last 25-30 years," he alleged. "Founder of MQM showed the wrong path to the youth."

