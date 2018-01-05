Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
Web Desk

US suspends national security assistance to Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 05, 2018

  State Department Press Briefing Spokesperson Heather Nauert. Photo:File

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced that it is suspending the transfer of military equipment and security-related funds to Pakistan.

"Today we can confirm that we are suspending security assistance only to Pakistan at this time," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert announced at a press briefing.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan could receive the suspended funding if it takes decisive actions against Haqqani Network and Afghan Taliban. 

Nauert said she could not provide a dollar value for the suspended aid because the administration was still calculating the types of aid affected by the decision.

US puts Pakistan on watch list for 'violation of religious freedom'

Countries were redesignated on December 22 by the State Department

The suspension of security assistance to Islamabad comes after Washington accused Pakistan of playing a “double game” on fighting terrorism and warned Islamabad it would have to do more if it wanted to maintain US aid.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Tuesday that Washington would withhold $255 million in assistance to Pakistan.

Haley's statement followed an angry tweet from Trump that the US had been rewarded with “nothing but lies and deceit” for giving Pakistan billions in aid.

Nauert said the suspension of security assistance was in addition to the earlier announced suspension of $255 million aid. 

The State Department also placed Pakistan on a Special Watch List for what it claims are "severe violations of religious freedom".

In a press statement on Thursday, the State Department said it has also re-designated 10 countries as "countries of particular concern" under the country's International Religious Freedom Act for having engaged in or tolerated egregious violations of religious freedom.

'No amount of coercion can dictate us'

No amount of compulsion can pressurise Pakistan on how to continue, Major General Asif Ghafoor — the Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — said while speaking Wednesday night (Pakistan time) on Geo News' programme Capital Talk about the recent strategic developments.

Response to any US aggression will be in line with public's expectations: DG ISPR

No amount of coercion can dictate Pakistan on how to continue, says Army spokesman

The military spokesperson was responding to the US withholding aid worth $255 million to Pakistan following Trump’s tweet, wherein the latter said the US had foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in financial assistance over the past 15 years.

"No amount of coercion can dictate us how to continue," he said. "We wish to move forward through cooperative engagement but will not compromise on self-respect and dignity."

"Pakistan had made alternate arrangements in advance," the spokesperson said, adding that the US' decision to stop aid would not affect the nation's financial requirements.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

 Updated 7 hours ago
PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

 Updated 7 hours ago
Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

 Updated 8 hours ago
In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

 Updated an hour ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM