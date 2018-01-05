Former air chief Asghar Khan passes away

The late Asghar Khan unveiling the plaque of the PAF Academy Risalpur in March 2017, which was re-named after him. Photo: PAF

Former chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal Asghar Khan passed away on Friday morning, according to family sources.

He was 96 years old and is survived by a son and several grandchildren.

His funeral will be held after the Friday prayers at a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in Islamabad today while burial will be held on Saturday in his native village of Nawa Shehar, Abbottabad, according to his son Ali Asghar Khan.

In 1957, Khan became the first native Commander-in-Chief of PAF.

After retiring from the PAF, he became the president of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which he headed until 1968.

In 1970, Khan founded the Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, but the party could not dent the vote bank of other major parties of the time, such as the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Later, Khan merged his party with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2012.



Among the series of condolence messages on Twitter, PTI leader Imran Khan stated:

Asghar Khan case

The late air chief will also be remembered for the famous Asghar Khan case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On October 19, 2012, the apex court had issued a 141-page verdict, ordering legal proceedings against Gen Beg and Lt Gen Durrani in a case filed 16 years ago by Asghar Khan.

Khan had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 seeking an investigation into the role of two senior military officers over doling out millions of rupees among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls.

The Islamic Democratic Alliance (IDA), consisting of nine parties including the Pakistan Muslim League, National Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, had won the 1990 elections, with Nawaz Sharif being elected prime minister. The alliance had been formed to oppose the Benazir Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party.

Khan had said that the then-army chief General Mirza Aslam Beg and ISI chief Lt Gen Asad Durrani “failed to prevent unlawful actions by their subordinates”.

The apex court judgment, authored by the then-Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, had directed the Federal Investigation Agency to initiate a transparent investigation and subsequent trial if sufficient evidence is found in its inquiry.

