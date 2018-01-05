Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL3: West Indian Andre Russell expresses hope for Islamabad United victory

Friday Jan 05, 2018

KARACHI: With the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) around the corner, all the players – foreigners and locals – are gearing up for the action-packed T20 encounters in UAE, Lahore and Karachi.

The hype ahead of the competition is already being observed as the participating teams have launched activities in the buildup to the tournament.

Islamabad United, the winners of the inaugural edition of the PSL in 2016, is looking to regain the title once again in 2018. Return of West Indian cricketer Andre Russel to their ranks has boosted the morale of the former champions.

In a video message to the fans of PSL and Islamabad United, the 29-year-old cricketer from Jamaica said that he can’t wait to make Islamabad win the title once again.

“See you guys soon in the upcoming PSL, and I can’t wait for us to regain our title,” he said in the video message sent to Geo.tv by the franchise.

Russel was the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of PSL in 2016 and took 16 wickets at an average of 17.25. He missed the second edition in 2017 due to a doping ban.

He’s now looking forward to a better and successful 2018.

“I hope that 2018 can be way better than 2017,” he said.

The third edition of PSL starts on February 22 with defending champions Peshawar Zalmi taking on the new entrants Multan Sultans in the opening game.

