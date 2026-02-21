 
Geo News

Neymar hints at retirement by end of 2026

"It may be that when December comes, I'll want to retire. I'm living year to year now," says soccer star

By
Reuters
|

February 21, 2026

Santos Neymar in action against Cruzeiro in the Brasileiro Championship, Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil, December 7, 2025. — Reuters
Santos' Neymar in action against Cruzeiro in the Brasileiro Championship, Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil, December 7, 2025. — Reuters

Brazil striker Neymar, who extended his contract with his childhood club Santos last month, said that he may retire by the end of the year.

The 34-year-old forward returned to his boyhood club Santos in January 2025 and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, scoring five times in their last five matches.

But Neymar, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, remains doubtful for participation at the World Cup this year.

"I don't know what will happen from now on, I don't know about next year," he told Brazilian online channel Caze on Friday.

Santos Neymar with his wife Bruna Biancardi and their daughters after receiving an award from former Santos player Pepe before the match against Cruzeiro in the Brasileiro Championship, Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil, December 7, 2025. — Reuters
Santos' Neymar with his wife Bruna Biancardi and their daughters after receiving an award from former Santos player Pepe before the match against Cruzeiro in the Brasileiro Championship, Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil, December 7, 2025. — Reuters

"It may be that when December comes, I'll want to retire. I'm living year to year now."

"This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it's a World Cup year, and for me too," Neymar said.

Neymar, who recently underwent successful knee surgery, has scored 79 goals for Brazil, the highest by any player, but he has not featured for the national side since October 2023.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear over the past year that he will only include players who are fully fit for the World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series in March
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series in March
ECB urged to 'act fast' as Pakistan players face The Hundred snub threat
ECB urged to 'act fast' as Pakistan players face The Hundred snub threat
Pakistani cricketers including Usman, Saim sign up for The Hundred 2026 auction
Pakistani cricketers including Usman, Saim sign up for The Hundred 2026 auction
Bangladesh A outclass Pakistan A in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final
Bangladesh A outclass Pakistan A in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final
8-year-old KP girl goes viral for Dale Steyn-style fast bowling video
8-year-old KP girl goes viral for Dale Steyn-style fast bowling
Australia coach blames players for humiliating World Cup exit
Australia coach blames players for humiliating World Cup exit
'India won't qualify for T20 World Cup semis'
'India won't qualify for T20 World Cup semis'
Interim PHF chief lifts ban on hockey captain after taking charge
Interim PHF chief lifts ban on hockey captain after taking charge