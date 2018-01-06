Can't connect right now! retry
Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

KARACHI: The reports of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s marriage with Bushra Bibi are false, said the woman’s son on Saturday.

While speaking on Geo News show Lekin, Bushra Bibi’s son, Mohammad Moosa Manika, denied the reports of his mother’s marriage with the PTI chief. 

Musa said he has spoken to his mother who also denied solemnising marriage with Imran.

When asked about an event arranged in Sector Y of Lahore Musa denied the reports, saying his mother was not present at any such gathering.

Has Imran Khan married again?

The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore

Musa disclosed that his parents were separated after reported Umar Cheema spoke regarding the matter on the show. Khawar Fareed is the former husband of Bushra Bibi and father of Mohammad Musa.

Confirming his parents were separated, he reiterated that his mother did not solemnise nikah with Imran.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced of Imran’s third marriage with a woman he would go to for spiritual guidance. Some PTI leaders denied the development, while others closed the matter by saying it was Imran’s personal life which should not be discussed. 

