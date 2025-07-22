Pakistan raises India's water treaty violations with UNGA president

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is seen in a meeting with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Philemon Yang, in New York on July 21, 2025. — X@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on President of the United Nations General Assembly, Philemon Yang, in New York on Monday and drew his attention towards India's violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), among other issues.

They discussed a range of global issues, including the situation in the Middle East, developments in Iran and Afghanistan, and wider regional concerns.

The two leaders also talked about key topics on the UN agenda, such as efforts to promote sustainable development.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and the leading role of the UN in international affairs.

He called for strengthening global governance and reforming the UN in a manner that meets the expectations of the entire international community.

The DPM commended the leadership of the President of the United Nations General Assembly in advancing the Pact for the Future and the UN80 Initiative, emphasising the need for synergy between these efforts to ensure a more effective, inclusive and responsive UN that is well placed to meet the challenges of our times.

The issue of Security Council reform, including the need to make the Council more democratic and effective, also came under discussion.

He expressed his serious concerns over India’s aggressive posturing, disinformation campaigns, and violation of the IWT, which threaten regional peace and stability.

He called for urgent international attention to New Delhi's actions, including its illegal measures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its support of terrorism against Pakistan through its proxies.

Dar further underscored the need for a peaceful resolution of all disputes between Pakistan and India through dialogue, by international law, the UNSC resolutions and the UN Charter.

The President of the UN General Assembly affirmed his commitment to advancing peace, development and inclusivity within the framework of the General Assembly. He outlined his vision for promoting effective multilateralism and the centrality of the United Nations to serve all humanity.

Dar stresses debt relief for developing nations

Earlier in the day, the DPM addressed the high-level political forum on sustainable development at the UN and noted that developing countries require debt relief and access to grant-based resources to achieve sustainable development.

He said that Pakistan is firmly committed to the 2030 Agenda and has undertaken transformative initiatives to drive inclusive growth, strengthen climate resilience, and implement economic reforms.

The deputy prime minister identified the global food crisis and climate change as two of the biggest challenges facing the world today.

He said the Uraan Pakistan programme is a major initiative for national development, while Danish schools are being set up for underprivileged children, including those verified through Nadra.

He added that Pakistan is also supporting the middle class through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ensuring no one is left behind.

Dar further noted that the country aims to derive 60% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. Programmes like Recharge Pakistan and Living Indus are helping boost climate resilience. Youth empowerment is being advanced through the Digital Youth Hub and Danish School networks.

He said macroeconomic reforms are helping stabilise the economy and make Pakistan attractive for investment. Dar highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in attracting foreign investment in priority sectors.

Stressing the need for global financial reforms, Dar said fundamental changes in the international financial system are essential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He added that the UN’s 80th anniversary is an opportunity to make the organisation stronger and more responsive to today’s challenges.