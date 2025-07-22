Rescue efforts underway in flood-hit GB after three killed, several missing

A car caught in a landslide on Babusar Chilas road. — Reporter

Rescue operations are underway in Gilgit Baltistan a day after flood triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in the scenic Babusar route, leaving at least three dead and as many as injured, while over a dozen went missing.

According to the officials, the flood washed away 15 tourist vehicles in the region on Monday. GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said efforts were being made to trace the missing individuals.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that the incident occurred around 3:30pm on Monday when a cloudburst struck the Babusar Road stretch between Jal and Diyung, affecting approximately 7 to 8 kilometers.

Flooding and a cloudburst in GB’s Diamer district disrupted traffic along key sections of the Karakoram Highway. On the instructions of the Federal Minister for Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA) teams have been actively engaged in clearing blockages.

A spokesperson fro the NHA said on Tuesday that traffic has been restored at multiple locations, including near Chilas Bazaar, Zero Point, and Governor Farm.

The highway has also been reopened for one-way traffic at Passu and Jalkhad, while restoration work is ongoing near Tatta Pani. NHA teams worked throughout the night and remain on site until full access is restored. The NHA chairman is personally supervising the operations.

Diamer Deputy Commissioner Atta-ur-Rehman told the media that machinery is being transported to flood-affected areas, and in some locations it has already arrived.

He said that the injured have been shifted to the Regional Headquarters Hospital via ambulances. He added that three bodies have been recovered so far, but it remains unconfirmed whether they were tourists or local residents.

The deputy commissioner said that the district administration is committed to doing all it can in response to the natural disaster and will now begin providing food, water, and other relief supplies to affected individuals.

This is a developing story and is bein updated with more details.