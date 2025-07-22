Business leaders meet Field Marshal Munir, discuss economic situation

An undated image of Field Marshal Asim Munir. — ISPR/File

Gohar Ejaz-led delegation briefs COAS on state of national economy.

Ex-minister stresses need to facilitate businesses under reforms.

He backs export-led economy; urges govt to address concerns.

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of prominent business leaders, led by former caretaker federal minister Gohar Ejaz met Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss Pakistan's economic outlook and reforms, according to sources.

The delegation included APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad, SM Tanvir, as well as the presidents of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Ejaz said the delegation briefed the field marshal on the current state of the national economy, noting that economic stability was gradually returning and the business community was fully supportive of the government's policies.

He stressed the need to facilitate businesses to drive meaningful reforms, calling for a reduction in interest rates to align with inflation. He also urged the government to address the business community’s concerns regarding the federal budget.

Ejaz advocated for an export-led economic model, stressing the importance of protecting domestic cotton and supporting farmers. He further called on the government to honour the commitments made in the recent budget.

The army chief's meeting comes against the backdrop of his support for the economic progress on various occasions.

Last month, during an official visit to the United States, the COAS acknowledged the contributions of overseas Pakistani's to the country's economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains.

Before that, in a meeting with Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) CEO Bilal Bin Saqib in May, the field marshal had discussed the future of the country’s digital economy, with a core focus on empowering the youth through blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence.

The meeting underscored a growing national commitment to emerging technologies as a pathway for economic resilience and global relevance. Central to the discussion was the belief that Pakistan’s youth must be at the heart of this transformation.

Field Marshal Munir has time and again, assured military's support for economic progress to uplift the country and has emphasised the need for everybody to contribute to its development and expressed the confidence that Pakistan will achieve progress.