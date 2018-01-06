Salman Irshad’s impressive run in Australia continues

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandar’s find from Kashmir, Salman Irshad, has produced yet another impressive performance in second-grade cricket in Australia while playing for Hawkesbury Cricket Club.



The 22-year-old is currently in Australia under Lahore Qalandars’s players’ development program where he has signed to play with NSW based club Hawkesbury CC.

On Saturday, Salman produced another match-winning performance to help his team beat Randwick Petersham by 93 runs with an impressive bowling figure of four for 50 in nine overs, which also included a hat-trick.

Salman has so far played five-second division games for Hawkesbury club and has claimed 22 wickets at an average of 12.95 to prove his mettle.

He’s also set to be in action for Lahore Qalandars’ side during the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

“I am looking forward to making Qalandar’s victorious in the upcoming edition of PSL,” he stated after being picked by Qalandars’ as emerging talent in the squad for the third edition of lucrative cricket league.

Salman was spotted by Lahore Qalandar during Rising Stars trials in Azad Kashmir last year. He’s set to become the first player from Kashmir to appear in PSL.

Qalandar’s head coach Aaqib Javed is also full of praise for Salman Irshad.

“I saw him bowling at 145kmph during Lahore Qalandars’ Rising Stars trials in Azad Kashmir and that very moment I decided to pick him,” Aaqib said about Salman.

“There’s no doubt that after fine tuning and some training, he’ll be able to bowl at speed of more than 150kmph,” the former bowler and member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning squad added.