Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Jan 06 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Salman Irshad’s impressive run in Australia continues

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandar’s find from Kashmir, Salman Irshad, has produced yet another impressive performance in second-grade cricket in Australia while playing for Hawkesbury Cricket Club.

The 22-year-old is currently in Australia under Lahore Qalandars’s players’ development program where he has signed to play with NSW based club Hawkesbury CC.

On Saturday, Salman produced another match-winning performance to help his team beat Randwick Petersham by 93 runs with an impressive bowling figure of four for 50 in nine overs, which also included a hat-trick.

Salman has so far played five-second division games for Hawkesbury club and has claimed 22 wickets at an average of 12.95 to prove his mettle.

He’s also set to be in action for Lahore Qalandars’ side during the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

“I am looking forward to making Qalandar’s victorious in the upcoming edition of PSL,” he stated after being picked by Qalandars’ as emerging talent in the squad for the third edition of lucrative cricket league.

Salman was spotted by Lahore Qalandar during Rising Stars trials in Azad Kashmir last year. He’s set to become the first player from Kashmir to appear in PSL.

Qalandar’s head coach Aaqib Javed is also full of praise for Salman Irshad.

“I saw him bowling at 145kmph during Lahore Qalandars’ Rising Stars trials in Azad Kashmir and that very moment I decided to pick him,” Aaqib said about Salman.

“There’s no doubt that after fine tuning and some training, he’ll be able to bowl at speed of more than 150kmph,” the former bowler and member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning squad added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Fakhar resistance in vain as NZ win by 61 runs D/L

Fakhar resistance in vain as NZ win by 61 runs D/L

 Updated 13 hours ago
Steyn returns to help South Africa rally against India

Steyn returns to help South Africa rally against India

 Updated 22 hours ago
PSL3: West Indian Andre Russell expresses hope for Islamabad United victory

PSL3: West Indian Andre Russell expresses hope for Islamabad United victory

 Updated yesterday
Smith, Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney

Smith, Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney

 Updated yesterday
Kohli earns record $2.7m salary for 2018 IPL campaign

Kohli earns record $2.7m salary for 2018 IPL campaign

 Updated yesterday
Sarfraz looks to keep winning momentum in New Zealand

Sarfraz looks to keep winning momentum in New Zealand

Updated yesterday
New Zealand expecting tougher examination from Pakistan

New Zealand expecting tougher examination from Pakistan

 Updated 2 days ago
Ponting to coach Delhi Daredevils in IPL

Ponting to coach Delhi Daredevils in IPL

 Updated 2 days ago
Sri Lanka sacks ODI skipper Perera

Sri Lanka sacks ODI skipper Perera

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM