Two terrorists shot dead in Quetta, multiple suspects detained in Karachi

File Photo

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) rounded up multiple suspects Saturday night here in the Nasir Colony area of the metropolis' Korangi, sources revealed.



The suspects were taken into custody following a raid that police conducted in the said locale.

On the other hand, two terrorists — allegedly belonging to a banned extremist outfit — were shot dead in Nawa Killi near Quetta, Balochistan.

Police said they were attempting to arrest the accomplices of an arrested suspect, who, himself, was in the vehicle with the authorities in order to help in identification.

But the suspect's accomplices opened fire in a bid to help their detained friend escape. In the resulting exchange, one of the attackers, as well as the under-arrest suspect, were killed.

Machine cartridges recovered

Security forces recovered almost 7,000 cartridges of heavy machine guns from the ground Saturday night during a raid in Gotak village of Orakzai Agency, they said.

The recovered cartridges were buried underground in order to hide them from police.