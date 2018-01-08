Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Difa-e-Pakistan Council always defended religion, says Pervaiz Khattak

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak said on Sunday that Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC) has always defended religion whenever anyone spoke against it.

Speaking in a DPC rally held in Peshawar, he said that not only his government served religion but also took initiatives for it which were never thought before. The chief minister added that his government installed solar systems in the mosques and allocated salaries for the clerics.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party spokesperson Zahid Khan in his reaction on the presence of Khattak's at the DPC rally said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf today practically buried the National Action Plan.

He added that Imran Khan should clarify why CM Khattak participated in the rally.

Earlier, PTI and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) announced their alliance for the general elections 2018.

JUI-S leads DPC, an umbrella coalition of more than 40 religious political parties.

The two parties held a meeting at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad. In the meeting PTI Chairman Imran Khan met with the JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

he two sides agreed to formulate a joint strategy for the next general elections in the country.

In a statement issued the KP government said party leaders at the meeting decided in principle to "struggle jointly" for ridding the country of difficulties and problems, it is facing at present.

It said the two sides agreed to devise a "mutual strategy" in this regard.

Confirming the development, Maulana Samiul Haq said PTI and JUI-S are yet to finalise details of the electoral alliance.

Speaking to Geo News, he said the coalition would benefit the PTI in 2018 elections.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

 Updated 6 hours ago
Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

Updated 7 hours ago
Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

 Updated 9 hours ago
KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

 Updated 12 hours ago
Imran Khan had no role in divorce with Bushra Maneka, says ex-husband

Imran Khan had no role in divorce with Bushra Maneka, says ex-husband

 Updated 6 hours ago
1,338 drug traffickers including 27 foreigners rounded up in 2017: ANF

1,338 drug traffickers including 27 foreigners rounded up in 2017: ANF

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM