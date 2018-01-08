Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan eye early wickets of Guptill, Munro in second ODI

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur (L) and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood/File photo

Pakistan have set their eyes on getting New Zealand batting powerhouses Martin Guptill and Colin Munro out early in the second one-day international in Nelson on Tuesday.

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, speaking to media during a team practice session in Nelson today, said he has faith in the team’s bowling attack to get the key wickets of openers early in the game.

“Both [Guptill and Munro] are in great form and playing well. We need to get them out early. We will bowl to get wickets,” he said, noting the distinct playing styles of the two batsmen.

“Munro likes hitting. Guptill is a [great] batsman, takes his time. We will aim to get them out.”

To a question, the coach said failing to get the openers out early would not take the match out of Pakistan’s hands.

“I don’t believe so, I have complete faith in our bowling. Our bowlers can take wickets [at any point in the match]. The new ball will also be key. Our bowling is strong and we will perform [better] in the next match.”

Mahmood lamented the rain intervention in Wellington, where New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method). But he was quick to laud the Black Caps’ performance.

“It was obviously frustrating. But rain wasn’t in our control. Credit to New Zealand, who played really well,” he said, adding that playing in the cold, windy conditions was a challenge.

He also rued the missed chance for Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson. “A class player like him, if he gets a chance then obviously it will create difficulties for us.”

Asked if this New Zealand side was the toughest challenge for Pakistan in a while, Mahmood said it was not.

“No doubt, New Zealand are a very good team. But we have defeated top teams [in the past], we are capable of beating very good sides,” said the bowling coach. 

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Second ODI: New Zealand's bowling attack push Pak on brink

Second ODI: New Zealand's bowling attack push Pak on brink

Updated an hour ago
Pak tour of New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of second ODI

Pak tour of New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of second ODI

 Updated 4 hours ago
Philander blasts South Africa to 72-run win over India

Philander blasts South Africa to 72-run win over India

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan’s Mohsin Khan shines in U-19 World Cup warm-up

Pakistan’s Mohsin Khan shines in U-19 World Cup warm-up

 Updated 14 hours ago
Bangladesh to try cricket gamblers in special courts

Bangladesh to try cricket gamblers in special courts

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pak judokas to undergo training in Hungary for 2020 Olympics

Pak judokas to undergo training in Hungary for 2020 Olympics

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM