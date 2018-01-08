Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
AFP

Australia's Chris Lynn out of England ODI series

By
AFP

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Lynn suffered the injury to his right calf fielding in the Brisbane Heat´s Big Bash League match on Friday

SYDNEY: Big-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn has been ruled out of this month´s one-day international series against England with a calf problem, Cricket Australia said Monday.

Lynn suffered the injury to his right calf fielding in the Brisbane Heat´s Big Bash League match against the Perth Scorchers on Friday.

It is expected the injury will sideline him for three to four weeks with selectors to announce a replacement shortly.

The opening match of the five-game series takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Second ODI: New Zealand's bowling attack push Pak on brink

Second ODI: New Zealand's bowling attack push Pak on brink

Updated an hour ago
Pak tour of New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of second ODI

Pak tour of New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of second ODI

 Updated 4 hours ago
Philander blasts South Africa to 72-run win over India

Philander blasts South Africa to 72-run win over India

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan’s Mohsin Khan shines in U-19 World Cup warm-up

Pakistan’s Mohsin Khan shines in U-19 World Cup warm-up

 Updated 14 hours ago
Bangladesh to try cricket gamblers in special courts

Bangladesh to try cricket gamblers in special courts

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pak judokas to undergo training in Hungary for 2020 Olympics

Pak judokas to undergo training in Hungary for 2020 Olympics

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistan qualifies for Tent-pegging World Cup after 10 years

Pakistan qualifies for Tent-pegging World Cup after 10 years

Updated 16 hours ago
Indian police arrests man for stalking Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

Indian police arrests man for stalking Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

 Updated 18 hours ago
Pakistan off to a winning start in Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan off to a winning start in Blind Cricket World Cup

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM