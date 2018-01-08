Australia's Chris Lynn out of England ODI series

Lynn suffered the injury to his right calf fielding in the Brisbane Heat´s Big Bash League match on Friday

SYDNEY: Big-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn has been ruled out of this month´s one-day international series against England with a calf problem, Cricket Australia said Monday.



Lynn suffered the injury to his right calf fielding in the Brisbane Heat´s Big Bash League match against the Perth Scorchers on Friday.

It is expected the injury will sideline him for three to four weeks with selectors to announce a replacement shortly.

The opening match of the five-game series takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.